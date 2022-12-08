Watch Now
Howard County creates map of holiday light displays

Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is viewing great light displays.

With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.

The lights map was first introduced last holiday season, with 80 locations registered across the county.

Each location listed on the map provides an address, photos, and dates and hours for the display. So far this year, there are 24 locations listed.

To view the map or register click here.

