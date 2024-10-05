Help our furry four-legged police heroes at the AACO Sheriff & Chesapeake K9 Fund Fall Festival

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Got any plans this Sunday, looking to do something for a great cause?

Here's an idea. The Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office and Chesapeake K-9 Fund is hosting a fall festival and 5K run or 1K walk.

There's still time to register for the race, which starts at 8am from the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.

That's not all because from 10am to 2pm, there's live music and dozens of vendors offering plenty food and beer.

Bring your children and the family dog, the festival offers fun for everyone.

Admission and parking is free, but the event benefits the unsung K-9 heroes of police departments across the state.

These furry four legged officers are often overlooked for their mastery in bomb and drug detection, along with search and rescue efforts.

In 2022, Annapolis Realtor Wendy Oliver founded the Chesapeake K-9 Fund.

Since then Wendy's organization has provided dogs, equipment and training to police departments in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties. Some are even helping with hurricane recovery in North Carolina right now.

Often times local governments under-fund police K-9 units, unfortunately leaving their existence in the hands of independent donors.

Just for perspective, the average police dog costs between $9000 and $15,000. That's not counting equipment, training or vet bills.

To learn more about the Chesapeake K-9 Fund and festival, click here.