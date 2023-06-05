'Happy Dog Groomer' credits "penny from heaven" for $2 million lottery win

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Finding a lucky penny leads to a $2 million scratch-off ticket.

At least that's what a lucky lottery player from Hagerstown claims.

Her story starts with the purchase of another scratch-off, that turned out to be worth $100.

The woman, who goes by the nickname 'Happy Dog Groomer,' said she was going to wait a while before cashing in.

But those plans changed when she found a penny outside her home.

“The penny was laying heads up. That means it is a lucky penny,” she explained.

So she went to Hub City Liquor on Maryland Avenue to get her cash.

There she decided to buy another $30 Cash is King scratch-off.

This is when the lucky penny would come into play.

“I almost forgot to use my penny," she said. "I had to stop scratching with that quarter and grabbed my lucky penny.”

'Happy Dog Groomer' soon learned she was a millionaire.

Growing up, she explained how her late father had played the lottery with hopes of hitting the jackpot.

“We knew it was a penny from heaven," said the lucky winner.

'Happy Dog Groomer' hopes to put her newly found fortune towards a new home and car, while also sharing a little bit with the family.