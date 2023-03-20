Watch Now
NewsGood News

Actions

'Happy Dad' wins $5 million Maryland lottery scratch-off

'Happy Dad' wins $5 million Maryland lottery scratch-off
Maryland Lottery
'Happy Dad' wins $5 million Maryland lottery scratch-off
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 13:15:37-04

BALTIMORE — Two lucky Maryland Lottery players can now call themselves millionaires.

Over the last week or so, two Marylanders won a combined $7 million in prizes.

The first big ticket was sold at Liquor City, located on Annapolis Road in Lanham.

That's where a Prince George's County resident who calls himself 'Happy Daddy' decided to take a chance on a $50 scratch-off, celebrating the lottery's 50 year anniversary.

It's fair to say the investment paid off. 'Happy Dad' hit the $5 million jackpot.

“Very surprised,” 'Happy Dad' replied upon learning of his new fortune. Up until now, the most money he ever won playing the lottery was around $1,000.

'Happy Dad' says he plans on using the money to payoff his home and send his two kids to college.

Two days after ponying up $5 million to 'Happy Dad,' the Maryland Lottery learned about a $2 million scratch-off being sold elsewhere in the state.

This time at a Harford County Wawa in the 700 block of Bel Air Road. In this case it was the $30 Cash Is King game that won the big money.

At first the winner couldn't believe his own eyes. He thought the ticket said $2,000, but after recounting those zeroes he quickly realized the real value.

The winner says he recently closed a restaurant and hopes to open another one with the money.

According to the Lottery, there are still $2 million prizes form the Cash Is King game that have yet to be won.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices