'Happy Dad' wins $5 million Maryland lottery scratch-off

BALTIMORE — Two lucky Maryland Lottery players can now call themselves millionaires.

Over the last week or so, two Marylanders won a combined $7 million in prizes.

The first big ticket was sold at Liquor City, located on Annapolis Road in Lanham.

That's where a Prince George's County resident who calls himself 'Happy Daddy' decided to take a chance on a $50 scratch-off, celebrating the lottery's 50 year anniversary.

It's fair to say the investment paid off. 'Happy Dad' hit the $5 million jackpot.

“Very surprised,” 'Happy Dad' replied upon learning of his new fortune. Up until now, the most money he ever won playing the lottery was around $1,000.

'Happy Dad' says he plans on using the money to payoff his home and send his two kids to college.

Two days after ponying up $5 million to 'Happy Dad,' the Maryland Lottery learned about a $2 million scratch-off being sold elsewhere in the state.

This time at a Harford County Wawa in the 700 block of Bel Air Road. In this case it was the $30 Cash Is King game that won the big money.

At first the winner couldn't believe his own eyes. He thought the ticket said $2,000, but after recounting those zeroes he quickly realized the real value.

The winner says he recently closed a restaurant and hopes to open another one with the money.

According to the Lottery, there are still $2 million prizes form the Cash Is King game that have yet to be won.