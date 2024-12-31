"Hallmark movie kind of a day": Construction crew buys fascinated one-year-old his own tractor

JESSUP, Md. — Children all have an imagination of their own.

Hopes and dreams of what they want to be someday when grown up.

In one-year-old Kenneth Durant's case, it's a fascination with construction equipment.

Kenneth's parents recently had some work done on their home in Jessup.

Gaines and Company was hired for the job.

"This little boy came outside to see what we were doing. He waved to us and was just so excited to see all the equipment coming in,” said Dustin Hirmer a Gaines and Company crew member.

Hirmer told his wife about Kenneth, who suggested gifting the toddler a toy tractor.

So together Hirmer and Gaines purchased a mini ride-along backhoe.

They even put it together and made a special delivery to Kenneth.

“I knocked on Kenneth’s door, and he immediately saw what was on my trailer. He kept saying ‘Digger! Digger!’ He was so excited. When he finally got his coat and shoes on, we let him climb into it. He knew how to work it right away,” said Hirmer. “It was the greatest thing getting to see the excitement on his face.”

According to Kenneth's mom, it was "a Hallmark movie kind of a day."