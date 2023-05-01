Grandmother of seven wins $100K from lottery scratch-off

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother walks away with $100,000 after purchasing a Six Figure scratch-off ticket at her local Royal Farms.

“Most of the time I win something,” said “Proud Grandma."

This isn't the first time the grandmother of seven won, but for this win she broke her normal routine.

After dropping off one of her grandsons at school, she stopped at a Royal Farms where she felt drawn to the scratch-off games.

She ended up purchasing three of them and taking them home.

“I didn’t scratch them right away,” she said. Normally she just scratches the latex off the prize check code and scan with her phone.

She removed part of the latex and revealed a $50,000 figure under one of the ticket's matching numbers.

After calling her children she realized that the line showing her $50,000 prize also had a "Chance to Win More!" note with a multiplier. Her ticket had the 2X note, making her grand total winnings $100,000.

She plans to put a chunk down on her house, take a trip to Turks and Caicos, and put some away for her grandchildren.

“Proud Grandma’s” top-tier prize was the sixth to be claimed of eight available on the Six Figures ticket. The game also started with nine prizes at the $50,000 level, of which four remain unclaimed, and 30 at the $10,000 level, of which 13 remain.