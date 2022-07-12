Watch Now
Get a free sandwich at Baltimore Subway locations on July 12 from 10am to noon

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE- In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, a Subway fast food restaurant's sign is shown in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 1:00 AM, Jul 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — Need an idea on what to eat for lunch today, while also saving some money?

You're in luck!

On Tuesday, July 12, from 10am to noon, Subway is giving out one free 6" sandwich from their new menu.

It's called the Subway Series, and it includes 12 signature subs that can be ordered simply by their name or number.

The 12 sandwiches are broken down into four different categories; Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Clubs.

Each category features three sandwiches numbered 1 through 12.

For example — #1 (The Philly), #2 (The Outlaw), and #3 (The Monster) fall under Cheesesteaks.

So if you're looking for a free lunch, look no further than Subway.

Anyone visiting a Subway location in Baltimore on July 12, between 10am and noon, can pick one of those 12 new 6" sandwiches for free.

