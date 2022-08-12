For the first time, Port Covington to become part of Fleet Week

BALTIMORE — Fleet Week makes its return to Baltimore in less than a month.

This year, for the first time ever some historic ships will dock at Port Covington.

The week long Festivities begin September 7.

Other ships will be arriving at different points all throughout the City, including at the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, and North Locust Point.

That's not all, visitors can watch a variety of military aircraft take to the skies for a flyover.

Fleet Week celebrates the maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay and Maryland's contributions to the defense of the nation.

Tours aboard the ships are free and open to the public from September 8-12 between 10am and 5pm.

For more information on the event, click here.