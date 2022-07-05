NORTH BEACH, Md. — A Maryland man has gone viral for stealing the show at a family wedding.

Brittany Waters-Havenhill says she asked her cousin, Marcus Adams, the be the flower man at her wedding.

The ceremony was held July 1 at Herrington on the Bay in North Beach.

Adams accepted the offer and put on quite the performance, which was captured on video.

As of Tuesday, the video of Adams on TikTok has more than 587,000 likes, nearly 8,800 shares, and over 3,200 comments.

