Donkeys, ponies surprise Ellicott City home owner with unexpected visit

Howard County Police
An Ellicott City resident was recently surprised to find a group of friendly trespassers in their backyard.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 18, 2022
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An Ellicott City resident was recently surprised to find a group of friendly trespassers in their backyard.

Two donkeys and two miniature ponies some how got loose, and showed up at the home unexpectedly.

Unsure of how they got there or who they belonged to, the homeowner called police for some assistance.

Turns out the mischievous bunch escaped from a nearby farm.

After some horsing around, the owner and officers were able to corral the animals and walk them back home, with a snack break in between of course.

Howard County Police released this video footage on Friday.

