Do you believe in ghosts? Here's where you may spot one in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Halloween is right around the corner, and that means ghosts.

Nearly 70 sightings have been reported right here in Maryland.

The folks at BetMaryland.com recently compiled a list of the top 10 cities in Maryland where you'd most likely find a ghost.

The information gathered came from GhostsofAmerica.com, a website that collects and shares haunting eyewitness accounts.

Number one on the list was Brooklyn Park followed by Baltimore, who've apparently had 35 and 34 ghost sightings respectively.

There were a couple notable places mentioned in the study, specifically about Edgar Allen Poe.

Westminster Hall in downtown Baltimore is a Presbyterian church dating back to 1787. It's where Poe is buried.

Then there's Poe's former home, turned museum on N. Amity Street.

The USS Constellation is another hot spot for paranormal activity.

According to legend the 18050s warship is haunted by the many sailors who died aboard during its storied naval history.

Although the ship is out of commission, it's still open for public tours.

Over in Hagerstown there is a 300-year-old haunted limestone building known as Hager’s House,named after the town's founder Jonathan Hager.

You can also take a trip to Elkton's turnquist-area near the Delaware border.

As the story goes, back in 1963 — 81 passengers aboard Flight 214 crashed in the area. Ever since residents have reported unexplained phenomena.

Finally, Wishing Rock in Glen Burnie is said to be an important gathering spot for tribes thousands of years ago.

To this day, supernaturalists believe the rock holds an uncanny power over the surrounding area.

