Bird Land turns into Banana Land: Savannah Bananas coming to Camden Yards in 2025

BALTIMORE — Bird Land is about to become Banana Land, at least for a couple nights.

The Savannah Bananas take over Oriole Park at Camden Yards next year on August 1st and 2nd.

They will face-off against one of their main rivals, The Firefighters.

For those unfamiliar with the Bananas, you're in for a treat.

The team brings their own form of entertainment and circus like antics to the baseball diamond.

From singing and dancing to dressing in wild costumes such as kilts, the Bananas offer fun for everyone.

Think the baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters on steroids! Everyone in the park goes wild including the umpires and team owner. That's what fans can expect from what they call Banana Ball!

It's just something you'll have to see to believe.

The franchise has become somewhat of a phenomenon, selling out 200 consecutive shows.

Tickets are in such high demand, they require a lottery.