Baltimore woman wore wedding dress to vaccination appointment after COVID-19 canceled dream ceremony

BALTIMORE — Like many around the world, a Baltimore woman says COVID-19 took away her chance of having a dream wedding.

Sarah Studley was supposed to tie the knot at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

Instead she had to settle for a small local ceremony, with only immediate family in attendance.

On Sunday, Sarah decided to pull her wedding gown out of storage and wear it to her vaccination appointment at M&T Bank Stadium.

When the staff there saw Sarah and learned her story, things began to feel somewhat like the party that had been missed.

