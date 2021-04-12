Watch
Baltimore woman wore wedding dress to vaccination appointment after COVID-19 canceled dream ceremony

UMMS—M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site
Sarah Studley gets her COVID-19 vaccine while wearing her wedding gown
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 12, 2021
BALTIMORE — Like many around the world, a Baltimore woman says COVID-19 took away her chance of having a dream wedding.

Sarah Studley was supposed to tie the knot at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

Instead she had to settle for a small local ceremony, with only immediate family in attendance.

On Sunday, Sarah decided to pull her wedding gown out of storage and wear it to her vaccination appointment at M&T Bank Stadium.

When the staff there saw Sarah and learned her story, things began to feel somewhat like the party that had been missed.

