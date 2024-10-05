Baltimore Humane Society recreating prized pet possessions lost in Hurricane Helene

BALTIMORE — Hurrican Helene left behind a path of destruction and devastation for millions in North Carolina and other states.

Many families lost everything in the disaster, from their homes and personal valuables to prized possessions.

Lake Lure Flowering Bridge was among the properties destroyed, a once peaceful place surrounded by lush gardens and stunning views.

Featuring the Rainbow Bridge and dog garden, a favorite for tourists and local residents alike, Lake Lure offered pet lovers fun ways to honor their furry family members.

A popular trend for visitors was to hang pet collars and tags in memory of their beloved animals.

Now that too is no more.

Organizations throughout the nation have stepped up to assist in recovery efforts.

One is the Baltimore Humane Society, who wants to help pet owners recreate washed away memories.

"We invite pet owners who visited the Rainbow Bridge to submit their pets names, which we will paint on river rocks and place along a pathway in our Baltimore Humane Society Memorial Park," the Humane Society wrote on Facebook.

Those interested can click here to learn more.

As for Lake Lure, there's no telling when they will reopen.

"The Lake Lure Flowering Bridge has sustained much structural damage. The west end gardens are entirely gone, and the Rocky Broad River is flowing through this area," Lake Lure stated on their website. "At this time, we do not know what is ahead for us as we are focused on making sure our community and citizens are safe."

If you would like to donate to Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, click here.

