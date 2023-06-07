Baltimore City agrees to sell Filbert Street Community Garden for $1

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City owned property where Filbert Street Community Garden sits is being sold for one dollar.

On Wednesday the City's Board of Estimates agreed to sell the one acre plot to the non-profit organization, Filbert Street Community Garden, Inc., whose cared for and maintained the property for over a decade.

Based in Curtis Bay, the garden has been described as a one-stop shop where residents can pickup fresh produce and enjoy free Wi-Fi while interacting with some of the garden's resident chickens, ducks and goats.

The Garden is free and open to the public from 11am to 3pm, Wednesday through Friday between May 1 and November 1.

They also offer a free food pantry 24-hours a day.

“For over a decade Filbert Street Garden has been a central facet in the Curtis Bay community,” Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. “In that time, Filbert Street Garden, Inc. has responsibly managed this property, ensuring it’s beautification and utility as a community garden. We agreed now should be the time to take the next step with this sale and secure the future of the garden for the next decade and beyond.”