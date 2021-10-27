Baltimore area pets given free healthcare over the weekend in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE — This past Saturday BARCS provided free medical care to more than 55 Baltimore area pets, thanks to a $10,000 grant from State Farm.

Pet Wellness Day was held at Arundel Elementary School in Cherry Hill.

Each pet received necessary vaccinations, a microchip, veterinary wellness check, nail clipping, and ear cleaning.

Prior to the event, officials say most of the pets had never received basic healthcare.

Only a handful happened to be spayed and neutered, so BARCS offered those pet owners vouchers to schedule a surgery date.

That's not all, the pets took home a free leash, collar with custom engraved tag, and food.

“It’s always such an honor to partner with BARCS," shares Cyndi Kuhn, Baltimore State Farm agent and long-time supporter of BARCS. "BARCS is so much more than a pet adoption agency and does such important work in our community that often goes unnoticed. Since they are an open-admission facility, they take all animals that are brought in to be surrendered and they go the extra mile to see what, if anything, can be done to help the community keep these animals in their homes.”

The grant also funded education on how to prevent children from being bitten by a dog.

According to BARCS, dog bites rank third only to bicycle and baseball injuries as a leading cause for children's emergency room visits.

Running, yelling, grabbing, hitting, quick and darting movements, and maintaining eye contact, put them at risk for dog bite injuries.

The balance of their grant funding will be used for medical care for our dogs to prepare them for adoption. All adopters are required to take an adoption class that also focuses on dog bite prevention.