Baby seal survives crawling across four lanes of traffic near Bethany Beach

Seal pup rescued after crossing Route 1 near the Indian River Inlet Bridge in Delaware
LEWES, De. — A seal pup went on quite the adventure near Bethany Beach last week.

The two and-a-half month old female reportedly got caught up in traffic along Route 1, just south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge.

Some how, some way the baby seal survived crawling across four lanes of traffic.

The good folks at the Delaware based non-profit Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. (MERR) arrived on scene just in time to safely rescue the stranded little lady.

MERR said the seal is undergoing treatment for a few bite wounds to her body.

In the meantime, their newest patient was given the nickname Andromeda.

