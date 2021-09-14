Amazon surprises Columbia cancer survivor celebrating 4th birthday

COLUMBIA, Md. — Chris Milecki is celebrating his fourth birthday.

What you may not know about Chris, is that he's a cancer survivor.

His birthday will mark nine-months in remission.

To help the day become even more special, Amazon's Hanover delivery station on Tuesday dropped off a big surprise outside his Columbia apartment.

Chris' mom, Mandi Milecki, says he was diagnosed with leukemia about a week after her second child was born. Since then, Chris and Mandi have had to spend most of their time at the hospiatl.

She says Amazon played a big role in her son's recovery, especially Alexa.

"While many days have been rough, we often wake up dancing and smiling with Alexa," said Mandi. "Alexa says goodnight to Chris. She’s our fifth family member, and we take her everywhere, even on vacation. Alexa is comforting; we can listen to music, play games, and read stories."

Mandi says her apartment building has an Amazon Hub Locker, which Chris enjoys opening when he gets a package.

The company has collected pajamas, games, baby rattles, and pacifiers to donate to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in his honor.

Globally, 400,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year. To date, Amazon has donated more than $11 million worldwide to more than 150 children’s hospitals and nonprofits supporting children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

