A combined $50 leads to $3 million in prizes for two lucky Maryland Lottery players

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Lottery has crowned two more millionaires.

A Carroll County man who goes by "Bear" turned $30 into $2 million by playing the Cash is King scratch-off.

Better yet, the husband and father of two purchased the ticket on Thanksgiving night from the Jiffy Mart in Westminster.

It wasn't until the next morning that he found out the ticket was a big winner.

“I won on a $30 ticket before but this time there were a lot more zeros. It was jaw-dropping when I realized how much I won.”

A construction subcontractor by trade, Bear said he's still undecided on how to spend his new fortune.

There are still four $2 million Cash is King scratch-offs that have yet to be sold.

Another $1 million ticket was sold in Upper Marlboro at Tucker’s Liquors and Restaurant.

This time the winner was a law enforcement employee who played the $20 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier game.

The 44-year-old married father of two says he plans to buy his mom a new home.

There are still five unclaimed $1 million prizes from the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier game.