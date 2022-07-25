A Christmas gift in July gives the Inner Harbor Ice Rink new life

BALTIMORE — Thanks to a pair of generous financial donations, the Inner Harbor Ice Rink will be around for a few more winter seasons.

On Monday, the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced the Pearlstone Family and Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds each committed $150,000 over the next three years.

The funding is expected to keep the rink in operation the next three seasons.

It's not the first time the Meyerhoff Family gifted funding for the rink. In 2019 when it was in danger of being unable to open, they stepped in and donated $115,000.

“We are pleased to support the community in maintaining its shared spaces and to provide opportunities for families to enjoy the Inner Harbor. Our continued support of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink over the next three years is our way to give back to a community that has given so much to our families,” said jointly Richard Pearlstone on behalf of the Pearlstone Family Fund and Elizabeth R. “Buffy” Minkin, president of the Joseph & Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds.

The rink will return this November 11 at the top of the Amphitheater between the two Harborplace pavilions, and remain open until January 16, 2023.