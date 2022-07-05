FREDERICK, Md. — A cancer survivor just hit the lottery in Frederick.

While receiving treatment, the woman and her husband would play scratch-offs to relieve their minds of worry.

On June 28, the couple played the $20 Show Me $1,000,000! game and found out they won the jackpot.

After paying off a few bills, the pair says they plan to put their new fortune into savings.

“We basically celebrate every day when we get home from work – being alive and having a job,” the husband told the lottery.

Festival Major Liquors on Prospect Boulevard in Frederick sold the big winner.

