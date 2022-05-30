World War II Aircraft Flies Over Baltimore

MARTIN STATE AIRPORT — Its not often you get to touch a piece of history, and even less often you get to fly in one.

Martin State Airport and the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum are hosting World War II era aircrafts for visitors to tour and fly in. Among the planes is the rarest World War II bomber, the B-29 Superfortress. From now until June 1st you might hear its distinctive rumble of radial engines as it flies commemorative flights over Baltimore.

Other planes include the B-24 Diamond Lil and the T-6 Texan. Touring these planes requires ramp admission of $20 adults, $10 youth 17 to 18, and free for children 10 years old and under. For booking a ride and additional information visit airpowersquadron.org.