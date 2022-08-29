Concern over Howard County Public Schools bus schedule

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Students across Maryland will head back to school on Monday, August 29. That includes students at Howard County Public Schools.

But parents are raising concerns because they have had problems finding the correct school bus for their children. Those trying to access information on the county's bus stop locator website are being met with an error message.

The county released a statement saying that this is because of an issue with the vendor and say they are working to get the site back up as soon as possible. They also say that most bus stops and times have not changed.

If parents are in need of information they can call Howard County Public Schools at (410)-313-6732. The district says all calls will be returned between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday.