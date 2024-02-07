Department of transportation urging you to report potholes

BALTIMORE — We're seeing more potholes on our roads and Maryland Department of Transportation wants you to report any you come across to keep roads clear and safe.

This could be a frustrating time for you drivers out there.

As we enter March and April, this time of year is prime pothole season.

You may see more potholes this year than you did in years past.

If you see a pothole on state-maintained roads, MDOT is urging you to reach out to them as soon as possible.

Crews are proactively out looking to patch those holes up.

We're told moving forward they will be doubling their efforts to keep roads clear.

"When we get a pothole report, we do try our best to get there in 24 hours, but it depends on the season. Sometimes that might linger because we have so many and we are getting into season now in the next couple of weeks as we get into March. That is typically pothole season. In March and April , you start getting the fluctuations in temperature and the Spring rain and that type of thing," said Charlie Gischlar, Maryland State Highway administration spokesperson.

An important safety tip to note, if you see crews working on the road, they will be taking up a lane so be sure to move over, drive slow and remain cautious.

In the event that you would like to report a pothole, you can report that here.