Two arrested, one loose in Wicomico County murder

SALISBURY, md. — State Police are searching for third suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Gerald Nash on Wednesday morning.

Two of the three suspects have been arrested and are identified as Leslie Teo, 25, and Drequan Savage, 27, both of Salisbury, Maryland.

Teo is charged with first and second degree murder. Savage is charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and other criminal charges. Both are being held without bond.

On Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police began investigating a shooting. Just after 10:30 a.m., Gerald Nash was shot in the 600 block of Hill Street in Salisbury. Police believe Savage and Teo planned to rob Nash of property Savage believed to be recently stolen by the victim.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. An autopsy is pending.

Police believe Teo and Savage were assisted by a third person. A search is currently underway for a third suspect.

Contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore, 410-548-1776 or Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101 or Salisbury City Police Department at 410-548-3165 with information. Calls may remain confidential.