Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in New Jersey toddler's death

10:41 AM, Apr 17, 2018
MONTVILLE, N.J. (AP) -- - A Pennsylvania man has admitted he shoved his girlfriend's 3-year-old son around a bathtub after he wet himself in a New Jersey motel, causing a traumatic brain injury that led to the boy's death.

Maurice Pearson recently pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death April 2015 of Ty'mil Solomon. The 31-year-old Altoona man also admitted hitting and injuring his girlfriend.

Morris County prosecutors will recommend that Pearson receive a 20-year prison term when he's sentenced June 1.

The child was found unresponsive and severely bruised with welts when police responded to the motel in Montville for a report of a boy choking on food. Pearson, his girlfriend and the boy were temporarily living in the room.

The boy was taken to a hospital but died there three days later.
 

