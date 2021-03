BALTIMORE COUNTY, md. — A 27-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. this morning.

The man ran to the 5600 block of Baltimore National Pike after being shot.

Police are investigating. Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Baltimore County by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.