Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting, girlfriend charged as accessory

Amy Taxin/AP
California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand talks at the podium during a news conference Monday, June 7, 2021, and is joined by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer third from left and other officials in Costa Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 16:13:17-04

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been charged with murder and shooting at an occupied vehicle over a road rage attack that killed a 6-year-old boy on a freeway.

Orange County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 24-year-old Marcus Eriz with murder and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Wynne Lee, with being an accessory after the fact.

Based on the evidence, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said at a press conference that his office didn’t believe they could also charge Lee with murder.

Authorities believe Lee was driving and Eriz fired a shot that killed Aiden Leo as his mother drove him to kindergarten last month.

“In this particular case, the evidence with respect to Mr. Eriz is obviously he was the one that fired the firearm. She's the driver of the vehicle. And so based upon our review of the evidence, we did not believe we could also file murder charges as against her at this time,” said Spitzer.

Spitzer clarified that his office has no information at this time that would lead them to arrest other individuals in the case.

“There's been a lot of chatter on social media and there's been individuals at different locations where either evidence has been collected or property recovered. I want to make it unequivocally clear. At this time, we have no additional information that we believe would lead to the arrest or prosecution or conviction of individuals as other accessories or accomplices,” said Spitzer.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered Eriz held on $2 million bail and Lee on $500,000 bail pending a June 18 court hearing.

