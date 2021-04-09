Howard County Police charge 11 suspects in child pornography cases

BALTIMORE — Using tips sent in from hotlines, since July 2020, Howard County police have charged eight adults and three teenagers with possessing and/or distributing child pornography.

Since July, Howard County police have executed 23 residential search and seizure warrants and found more than 160 digital devices. In many instances, suspects were charged after evidence was found in their homes. Some of the people charged were in possession of thousands of known and suspected child pornography images and videos.

The following people have been charged:

• Taylor Richard Allen, 28, of Linden Linthicum Lane in Clarksville, indicted on 10 counts of possession of child pornography

• Nicholas David Gehringer, 30, of Sharp Road in Glenwood, indicted on nine counts of possession of child pornography

• Hayk Manukyan, 21, of Durant Avenue in Laurel, indicted on three counts of distributing child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography

• Parker Greer Michael Matta, 19, of Boones Lane in Ellicott City, indicted on one count of possession of child pornography

• Saige Noel Penrod, 19, of Paul Martin Drive in Elkridge, indicted on five counts of possession of child pornography

• Anthony Joseph Ross, 31, of Bronze Bell Circle in Columbia, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography

• Tucker Nathaniel Testoff, 20, of Elko Drive in Ellicott City, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and sentenced to five years of probation

• Jawad Hyder Wagan, 33, of Tamar Drive in Columbia, indicted on four counts of possession of child pornography

• 14-year-old male of Laurel charged with one count of possession of child pornography

• 16-year-old male of Laurel charged with one count of possession of child pornography

• 17-year-old male of Glenelg charged with one count of possession of child pornography

“These cases are complex and require meticulous police work to identify suspects and collect evidence,” said Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers. “I want to recognize our excellent team of detectives who have worked tirelessly to execute search warrants and have had to review thousands of disturbing images and videos to bring charges against these suspects.”

Police say there was a 67 percent increase statewide in tips regarding online child sex exploitation in 2020 compared to 2019. In Howard County, there were 727 tips in 2020 compared to 196 in 2019.

Howard County detectives are investigating and more charges could follow pending forensic analysis.

“The sexual abuse of children that’s often portrayed in child pornography is one of the most unconscionable violations of trust imaginable,” said Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “Prosecuting the perpetrators of these horrendous crimes is one of our highest priorities and we will work in tandem with our law enforcement partners to bring these criminals to justice.”

You can send tips to the NCMEC here.