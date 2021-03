CATONSVILLE, md. — A 47-year-old Catonsville man has been arrested following an attempted murder in Clifton, New Jersey.

On Thursday, Baltimore County Police arrested Khaled Abukanan in connection with the stabbing of a 34-year-old woman that was found inside of her New Jersey home.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and the Baltimore County Police Department conducted a joint investigation.

Abukanan is being held in Baltimore County pending extradition to New Jersey.