15-year-old charged in Rockville home invasion, rape

ROCKVILLE, md. — 15-year-old Cristian Vasquez has been charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and home invasion.

At 11:00 p.m. on April 29, the victim returned to her home on First Street in Rockville and put away her groceries. Vasquez was secretly hiding in her home. As she entered her upstairs bathroom, Vasquez grabbed her from behind by her neck. Vasquez was wearing a mask that covered his entire face.

Vasquez pulled the victim into a bedroom, displayed a knife, covered her head and sexually assaulted her. Vasquez threatened to grab the knife if she didn't cooperate. When she heard Vasquez leave, she got in her car and called police.

Police have video of Vasquez running from the area of the victim’s home to his home on the same street. Vasquez's fingerprints were also found on the scene.

On Friday, Vasquez was arrested and confessed to the crime. He is being held without bond.