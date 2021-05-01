Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

15-year-old charged in Rockville home invasion, rape

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_871624848225.png
Posted at 3:11 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 15:22:04-04

ROCKVILLE, md. — 15-year-old Cristian Vasquez has been charged as an adult with first-degree rape, first-degree assault, and home invasion.

At 11:00 p.m. on April 29, the victim returned to her home on First Street in Rockville and put away her groceries. Vasquez was secretly hiding in her home. As she entered her upstairs bathroom, Vasquez grabbed her from behind by her neck. Vasquez was wearing a mask that covered his entire face.

Vasquez pulled the victim into a bedroom, displayed a knife, covered her head and sexually assaulted her. Vasquez threatened to grab the knife if she didn't cooperate. When she heard Vasquez leave, she got in her car and called police.

Police have video of Vasquez running from the area of the victim’s home to his home on the same street. Vasquez's fingerprints were also found on the scene.

On Friday, Vasquez was arrested and confessed to the crime. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020