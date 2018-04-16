Police seeking new information in Harford homicide one year later

It's been more than a year since a man was found shot to death inside a Perryman apartment complex.

Richard Jackson was found shot and killed in the Perrywood Garden Apartments on March 22, 2015. The Harford County Sheriff's Office is renewing efforts to find the person responsible for his death, issuing a flyer asking for information.

The sheriff's office wants anyone with information that could help find the killer to come forward.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone qualifying tips.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online at harfordhseriff.org/wanted or by texting Metro Crime Stoppers at "CRIMES" (274637) and starting the message with "MCS".