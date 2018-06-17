Fleeing assault suspect jumps off bridge into river

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md (AP) - An assault suspect trying to elude police has survived after jumping off a bridge into the Susquehanna River after crashing his car on the span at the close of a chaotic chase.

News outlets report that the man was conscious when he was retrieved from the river by Natural Resources Police. He was taken to a local hospital and later transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. The extent of his injuries is not immediately known.

Authorities say the suspect jumped off the Thomas J. Hatem Bridge on Friday night after hitting several vehicles while trying to flee police. The bridge has a vertical clearance of 89 feet.

The chase began after he allegedly assaulted a resident of Havre de Grace. Charges are pending. The suspect's identity was not immediately provided.

