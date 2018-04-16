Detectives search for witnesses to come forward in a 2015 Harford County homicide
Jaime Green
10:24 PM, Jul 31, 2016
4:31 PM, Apr 16, 2018
Share Article
ABERDEEN, Md. -
The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to come forward in a 2015 Harford County homicide in hopes of finding the missing pieces in a year-old murder investigation.
Early in the morning of March 22, deputies found the body of 26-year-old Richard Jackson in an apartment building hallway at the Aberdeen Perry Gardens Apartments.
Investigators say Jackson was visiting an "old friend" at the complex, located in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive, just before he was shot and killed.
Detectives believe residents in the apartment building hold the answers.
Detective Donald Kramer of the Major Case and Homicide unit said, "We know that there were other persons close by when the incident occurred and we feel there's just a few pieces of this puzzle we need to move forward and charge."