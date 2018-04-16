The Harford County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to come forward in a 2015 Harford County homicide in hopes of finding the missing pieces in a year-old murder investigation.

Early in the morning of March 22, deputies found the body of 26-year-old Richard Jackson in an apartment building hallway at the Aberdeen Perry Gardens Apartments.

Investigators say Jackson was visiting an "old friend" at the complex, located in the 300 block of Mayberry Drive, just before he was shot and killed.

Detectives believe residents in the apartment building hold the answers.

Detective Donald Kramer of the Major Case and Homicide unit said, "We know that there were other persons close by when the incident occurred and we feel there's just a few pieces of this puzzle we need to move forward and charge."

RELATED: Police seeking new information in Harford homicide one year later

While the Sheriff's Office investigators know the area is known for illegal activities, it's not a neighborhood where detectives are often dispatched for murder investigations.

"It's a high crime area," Detective Kramer said. "There's some drug crimes that go on in the complex but violence of this magnitude isn't a regular occurrence."

"We urge persons that live in the building, that may have been present when this happened--come forward and help us out with those few pieces that we need."

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lock Up or submit a tip by text starting with "MCS" to "Crimes" (274637).

ABERDEEN, Md. -

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android