Driver ID wanted in murder case

SALISBURY, Md. -

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car in relation to a murder investigation. The driver of a red Hyundai Elantra is a person of interest after 20-year-old Jaquanta S. Walton was fatally shot on June 9, 2017 at the VFW in Salisbury.

Police say he, along with several other people, were out in the parking lot around 1 a.m. when an unknown suspect approached and shot him before fleeing. A friend took Walton to the hospital. The person of interest was driving the 2012-2017 red Elantra with Maryland tags in the 800 block of W Main St. Investigators say he is not a suspect, only a person of interest and believe he may be African American.

Anyone who may have information on this person is asked to call Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Calls may remain confidential.