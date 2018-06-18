Dumpster set on fire at Goodwill Industries store in Cecil County

WMAR Staff
12:30 PM, Jun 18, 2018

ELKTON, Md. - Fire fighters responded to a dumpster fire at a Goodwill Industries store in Cecil County late Sunday, fire officials said.

A passerby saw the fire and alerted EMS personnel, who relayed the message to fire fighters.

The dumpster was located at the Goodwill store in Marina Park Plaza, 208 S. Bridge Street in Elkton. Preliminary investigations revealed the likely cause as an incendiary.

Anyone with information about the blaze should contact 410-836-4844.

