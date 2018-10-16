Westminster mother charged with abusing 6-month-old son

WESTMINSTER, Md. - A Westminster mother was indicted on child abuse charges after allegedly abusing her 6-month-old son.

Krista Johnson was allegedly assaulting her child from August 9, 2018, to August 15, and is the second person arrested regarding this crime. Jared McAbee was arrested on August 15 and subsequently indicted in a seven-count indictment on September 13.

Both indictments stem from the alleged physical abuse of Gabriel Johnson, Krista's 6-month-old son. The maximum penalty for First Degree Child Abuse is imprisonment of no more than 40 years, but Johnson and McAbee have not yet been sentenced.

Details surrounding the abuse of the baby are limited until matters are concluded before the court.