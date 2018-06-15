Dunkin' Donuts robbed, suspects caught after chase

WOODLAWN, Md. - Four men robbed a Dunkin' Donuts in Woodlawn, Friday, being apprehended after a chase shortly thereafter, Baltimore County Police said.

Police got a call at 3 p.m. that the Dunkin' Donuts in the 1700 block of N. Rolling Road had been robbed by three men. The suspects entered the store, threatened an employee with a handgun, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

Baltimore County Police had previously identified a gray Kia connected to suspects in several robberies in Baltimore County. An officer responding to the Dunkin' Donuts robbery saw four men traveling in the KIa heading east on Security Boulevard.

The officer pursued the Kia, whose driver accelerated and led police on a chase, eventually striking another vehicle on Security Boulevard and Colonial Drive.

After the accident, the four men in the car jumped out and fled. The driver was struck by a responding officer and taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Two other men ran from the car and were caught while on foot. Money was also recovered in the pursuit. The fourth suspect was found and arrested on Friday.

Investigators are establishing if the robbery of the Dunkin' Donuts was connected to other local robberies and if the suspects were also tied to those crimes.