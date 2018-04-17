Woman shot in the hand while driving in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A woman says she was driving in Baltimore when she was shot in the hand early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the 32-year-old woman was driving own the 200 block of North Warick Avenue just before 2 a.m. when she was shot by an unidentified person.

After being shot, the woman drove herself to the hospital.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.