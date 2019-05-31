BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore women, a mother and her daughter, have been sentenced for their roles in a theft from a hospice patient.

25-year-old Raven Addison, who is a certified nursing assistant, was charged with misdemeanor theft after she stole two checks from a vulnerable adult that she was providing in-home hospice care to. After stealing the checks, Addison forged and cashed one of the checks for $500. Her mother, 42-year-old Ronetta Addison, was charged with felony theft and felony identity fraud after she used the victim's bank account to pay bills that totaled $1,924.60.

The daughter pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft and her mother pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft.

Baltimore County District Court Judge Marsha Russell sentenced the younger Addison woman to probation before judgment, one year of supervised probation and 40 hours community service.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Ballou-Watts sentenced the elder Addison woman to one year of incarceration, all suspended, one year of probation and 24 hours of community service.