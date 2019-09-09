No bomb detected in suspicious vehicle that shut down Harbor for hours

BALTIMORE — Most streets have re-opened near Baltimore's Inner Harbor as police and fire officials are in the final stages of an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Units initially responded around 10:40 a.m. Monday to the second floor of a parking garage in the 100 block of E. Pratt Street, where they found a large van with two bins in the backseat with wires attached.

Believing the bins could be hazardous or contain explosives, police used a robot to inspect the devices.

NEW: People being told to leave the area of the Pratt and Light Street Pavilions. Nearby buildings are already evacuated pic.twitter.com/4yhOnRgfAz — Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) September 9, 2019

While doing so, police evacuated the Inner Harbor and surrounding areas, and closed several streets from East Baltimore to Conway Streets and South Charles to Commerce Street.

After several hours of sweeps, investigators determined the bins contained stolen diesel fuel and the wires attached were actually pumps to transfer gas into the bins.

Those who had a vehicle parked in the evacuated areas were asked to find alternate transportation home.

Governor Larry Hogan responded to the incident, tweeting that while there is no longer an active threat, they will continue to closely monitor the situation in Baltimore. He continued by stating "state law enforcement officials are on the scene and assisting with the investigation. Thank you to the police and first responders who acted quickly to secure the area."