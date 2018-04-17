Repeat offender sentenced in killing of 13-year-old

A man was sentenced to 100 years, with all but 90 suspended, for the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old boy and a 90-year-old woman.

Anthony Clark Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of using a handgun in the commission of a crime. At the time of his arrest, he was pending separate charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and fourth-degree burglary charges.

At about 1:30 a.m. on June 2011, 2016, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers arrived to find two shooting victims at the scene. One, 13-year-old Diandre Barnes, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at Maryland Shock Trauma. Police believe Barnes was an unintended target in the incident.

“The defendant’s thirst for blood lead to the untimely death of a 13-year-old boy, who had yet to live out his dreams and aspirations,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “My heart breaks for this victim’s family. I pray that this sentence—and the knowledge that the defendant is likely to spend the rest of his life in jail—brings some sort of closure to the Barnes family.”