BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home on the 1800 block of South Charles Street.

In the video, you can see that the burglar walking towards the home and sitting on the front steps before strategically finding a way to break in. Detectives say the man waited until there was no one around and used the mail slot to unlock the front door.

Moments later, the man is seen walking out of the home with a bicycle and items stolen from the home.

