Police searching for burglar caught on video using mail slot to unlock home

Posted: 6:07 PM, Jan 28, 2019
Updated: 2019-01-29 12:53:30Z
Baltimore Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home in South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video burglarizing a home on the 1800 block of South Charles Street.

In the video, you can see that the burglar walking towards the home and sitting on the front steps before strategically finding a way to break in. Detectives say the man waited until there was no one around and used the mail slot to unlock the front door.

Moments later, the man is seen walking out of the home with a bicycle and items stolen from the home.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Detectives ask anyone with information on the identity of the burglar seen on the video to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

