BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Thursday night the body of man in his twenties was discovered at an Arabbers' stable. His body was found by man checking on his horse.

Baltimore Police say they were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of N. Fremont Avenue.

Upon their arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead on scene.

This homicide is the latest in a deadly week in Baltimore.