BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Your help is needed in identifying a sexual assault suspect.

On June 1, Baltimore Police say the man entered a home in the 600 block of W. Lexington Street and sexually assaulted a female occupant. Before leaving the scene, the subject reportedly stole money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.