BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Officials from 12 different law enforcement agencies gathered on Monday to announce the 'takedown' of a local drug organization.

"This is the kind of partnership that's needed to progress our city. And it's happening. It's happening and it may not happen overnight and people may not see it but it's happening," State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Section Overdose Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Office started investigating fentanyl sales in the Brooklyn area back in July of 2017. That investigation led to the arrest and indictment of 11 people and the seizure of more than 300 grams of fentanyl, illegal firearms, and over $40,000 in cash.

The 11 people arrested including leaders of the organization known as '5th and Patapsco' as well as co-conspirators for the organization. They were known in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Baltimore City for selling fentanyl and heroin that was mixed with fentanyl.

In addition to helping take some of the major players out of the fentanyl distribution game, the investigation also led to the arrest for a murder that happened back in 2016. 24-year-old Jenna Marie Manuel was shot to death in her car, leaving her 5-day-old baby helplessly sitting there.

Robert King was arrested and charged almost two years later for that murder.

Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Tuggle said that he wants to focus on finding people who commit crimes, even if it takes years.

“I want to send a message, particularly to those who think they can deal drugs in our street and commit just heinous acts of violence and think they can get away with it. We will work backward towards you. If you think you have done this stuff and gotten away with it, we are going to look at all the data we can, and it might be years from now, but we are going to come back to get you. Because we have to. The citizens of Baltimore deserve that.”

All the law enforcement agencies at the press conference on Monday say they plan on using data and metrics to continue to stop illegal activities in their area.

"Our local drug trade fuels violence and murder in our city so the ability to stop and intercept drug activity, especially the targeting of fentanyl distribution is an integral component to tackling violence," Mosby said.

Police expect to make one more arrest in this case. The announcement came one month after 5 people were arrested for a drug ring in the Cherry Hill and Brooklyn Park area.