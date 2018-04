BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Sunday brought an end to a violent weekend in Baltimore City that saw six people killed four of which happened in Southwest Baltimore.

On Sunday afternoon, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed in the 500 block of Normandy Avenue.

A 65-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both shot and killed just before midnight Saturday. Police initially responded to the 3900 block of W. Mulberry Street for shots fired.

On Friday, several shootings were under investigation including two fatal.

Just before 8 p.m., officers arrived in the 3200 block of Phelps Lane and located a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and leg.

During the investigation, police received a call for a walk-in shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot to the neck.

Investigators believe both victims were shot in the 3200 block of Phelps Lane.

A little after 9 p.m., a Western District foot officer on the corner of West North and Pennsylvania Avenue was approached by a 28 year old man.

The man stated he had been shot in the 1800 block of Carey Street. The victim,was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

After 10:30 p.m. Northwest District officers responded to an area hospital and located a 19 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Further investigation revealed the victim was walking in the 3500 block of West Belvedere Avenue when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

At around 11:35 p.m. in the 500 block of North East Avenue. A 25-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police received another call at 11 p.m. about a 52 year old walk in shooting victim, suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder, neck and hand.

Detectives believe both victims were shot while in the 500 block of North East Avenue.

Then after 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Raynor Avenue, an 18-year- old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was then located in the 700 block of Poplar Grove, suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.