Man shot on Greenmount Ave

(BALTIMORE) WMAR - Police in Baltimore's Northern District responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Greenmount Avenue shortly before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a 48 year-old-man who had been shot in the arm, leg, and stomach. He was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Early investigations state the man had been walking on the block when he was approached by an unidentified suspect and shot multiple times. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587).