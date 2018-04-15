Man shot and killed in Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE, Md. -

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in southwest Baltimore. Police say officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Normandy Ave where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.

He was rushed to an area hospital but died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-4824.

A 65-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were shot to death just before midnight Saturday a few minutes from this location in the 3900 block of W Mulberry St.

