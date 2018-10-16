Man shoots at police while 3-year-old in car

Police have arrested a man they say shot at police while driving a minivan with a 3-year-old in the back.

Officers say they were in the area of Mount Clare junction Monday night when they heard shots fired. Moments later, Shot Spotter advised them there were reports of gunfire on James Street.

While searching the area, officers saw a gold Ford minivan with its headlights turned off speeding away. Officers started to follow the car when someone in the minivan started shooting at them. The officers then saw a man jump out of the car, but they continued to follow the minivan while more shots were being fired at them.

Officers say the minivan then crashed, and a man, later identified as 32-year-old Butch Brandford, walked out of the car with a 3-year-old girl. Brandford was taken into custody and the baby was taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

No officers were injured during the shootout. Brandford has been charged with first and second-degree assault as well as several handgun violations.